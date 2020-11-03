Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

10 Celebrities who actively campaigned for the NDC in 2016 but still lost

Media personality Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Tracey Boakye and Mrs Gifty Adorye

Four years ago, the NDC suffered the biggest defeat in the party’s history despite bringing several celebrities on board to actively campaign for them.



Although the party did not bring onboard such a large number of influencers during the 2012 elections, Mahama won out rightly that year.



But interestingly, with all these entertainers endorsing the NDC at that time, many believed that the 2016 general elections were the NPP’s to lose.



Rather, with very few celebrities endorsing the New Patriotic Party at that time, they managed to win 53.85% of the total votes cast, thereby beating incumbent John Dramani Mahama, to the presidency.



So the question is, how did the NPP snatch victory from the NDC in 2016 despite the influence of these 10 celebrities below?



Abeiku Santana



The astute presenter had wanted to contest in the 2016 NDC primaries in the Mfantseman constituency in the Central Region but opted out after all the media hype. He officiated the campaign launch of the party, which happened in Cape Coast at that time.







Mzbel







Mzbel is one of the influencers who have solidly stood behind former president Mahama since 2016. After people started attacking her for her choice, she also hit back at them. The Ghanaian singer even composed a campaign song for the party at that time.



Michael Kwaku Ola







Michael Kwaku Ola is a media personality and a movie producer who switched camps. He was an NPP man but had a change of mind during the 2016 general elections. He can be tagged as the ‘coach’ for this team of entertainers who campaigned for NDC at that time.



Gifty Adorye







The singer who was quiet throughout political campaigns was spotted at the NDC Greater Accra final rally held at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium on December 5, 2016. She was spotted in an NDC branded T-shirt and scarf alongside Amandzeba Nat Brew.



Tracey Boakye







Kumawood Actress, Tracey Boakye is an astute member of the NDC. During the 2016 general elections, Ghanaians did not spare Tracey when she released her campaign video endorsing former President Mahama.



Amandzeba Nat Brew







The veteran High-Life artist has previously been in active politics. He was captured on one of the campaign platforms in 2016 singing a duet with former President John Dramani Mahama.



Rex Omar







Ghanaian Highlife musician Rex Omar says he’s pleased to be with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and doesn’t see the need to join the New Patriotic party (NPP). Rex Omar who has been with the NDC since 2008 was one of the many celebrities who publicly endorsed the party in 2016.



Kwame Dzokoto







Comedian and television personality, Kwame Dzokoto, apart from campaigning for former president Mahama in 2016 also contested as an MP in the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency in the Western region but lost.



Mr Beautiful







Kumawood actor, Clement Bonney also known as ‘Mr Beautiful’ was one of the many celebrities who worked tirelessly for the NDC during the 2016 general elections. Mr Beautiful had been an unwavering supporter of former President Mahama since 2008.



John Dumelo







It all started when the Actor/Politician in 2012 demonstrated his support for the party when he appeared in a TV commercial for then-candidate John Dramani Mahama. The actor has since been caught actively campaigning for the NDC on several campaign platforms during the 2016 general elections. Mr. Dumelo is currently the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

