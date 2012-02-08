Valley View University

The Valley View University is a private university located in Oyibi, Accra in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. It forms part of a worldwide system of over 100 tertiary institutions operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Valley View University was established in 1979 by the West African Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists (now Ghana Union Conference). In 1997 it was absorbed into the Adventist university system operated by the West-Central Africa Division (WAD) with headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Ghana Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists (organized in 2000) serves as the local manager of the university.

The university began as the Adventist Missionary College and was located in Bekwai-Ashanti. It was transferred to Adentan near Accra in 1983 where it operated in rented facilities until it was relocated to its present site near Oyibi (19 miles down Accra-Dodowa Road). In 1989 and was renamed Valley View College.

The Adventist Accrediting Association (AAA) has, since 1983, been evaluating and reviewing the accreditation status of the institution. In 1995, the university was affiliated to Griggs University in Silver Spring, Maryland, USA. This allowed the university to offer four year bachelors degrees in Theology and Religious Studies. The National Accreditation Board (Ghana) granted it national accreditation in 1995 thus allowing the university to award her own degrees. Thus, Valley View University became the first private institution in Ghana to be granted national accreditation.

Valley View University has the singular distinction of being the first private university in Ghana to be granted a Charter. Valley View University received its Charter from President John Kufuor (President of Ghana), at a special function on 28 May 2006. A “Chartered” institution implies one that has been granted certain rights and privileges by the president or the legislature of Ghana. To obtain this legal status, the institute's statutes, examination procedures, quality assurance standards are subjected to parliamentary scrutiny.

Contact:

Tel: +233-307-011848

Website: www.vvu.edu.gh