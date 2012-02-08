You are here: HomeCountryKwame Nkrumah University of Sc

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology

Official Website

University Post Office, Kumasi-Ghana
Vice Chancellor: Professor Kwesi Andam
Tel. +233 51 60334
Registrar: Sophia Quashie-Sam (Mrs.)
Tel. +233 51 60137/60334
Fax: +233 51 60137
E-mail: [email protected]
PROFILE
K.N.U.S.T. was established on October 6, 1951 and is now considered a world-class academic center of excellence for the training of Scientists, Artists, Doctors, Engineers and Architects for the whole of Africa and beyond.

The University campus is a seven-mile square of scenic beauty, an undulating landscape with modern buildings interspersed with long stretches of lawns and tropical flora. Faculties and Schools include Agriculture, Engineering, Art, Science, Medicine, Architecture, Pharmacy, Renewable & Natural Resources, Mining and Mineral Engineering, Land Management and Environmental Studies. The University also has various centers for Technology Consultancy, Cultural Studies, Distance Learning, and Collaborative Research. Campus points of interests include the Great Hall, the College of Art Gallery, the Botanical Garden, the University Gateway, and the Olympic-size University Swimming Pool.

Tel: 233 51 530, 233 51 5351, 233515352 ... up to (5359)

Fax: 233-51-3137 (goes to the VC's office, identify recipient)

Library
     Tel: 233-51-60133
     Fax: 233-51-60137
     SysOp: M. Osei-Bonsu

External Links
Official Site
NCS Site
Katanga Alumini
Online Newsletter
Alumni Association (North America)