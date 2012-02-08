University of Mines and Technology

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) is located at Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana. UMaT is one of the public universities in the country.

UMaT was first established as the Tarkwa Technical Institute in 1952. The university was changed to the Tarkwa School of Mines to help train manpower for the mining industry in Ghana. UMaT became a faculty of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 1976. On 1 October 2001, UMaT was elevated to university college status as the Western University College of KNUST. UMaT became a fully fledged University in November 2004.

Contacts:

General Enquiries: +233 3123 20324/20280

+233 3123 20323

Website: www.umat.edu.gh