Sunyani Polytechnic

Sunyani Polytechnic is a public institution of higher learning that is committed to the provision of career-focused education and training at the tertiary level with hands on experience and entrepreneurship development to fill the middle level manpower needs of the country.

Contact:

P. O. Box 206

Sunyani, Ghana.

Tel: (+233) 3520 27052/24924

Email: info@spoly.edu.gh

Website: www.spoly.edu.gh