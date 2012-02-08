Regent University College of Science and Technology

The Regent University College of Science and Technology is located in Accra, Ghana. It was registered in September 2003, and received accreditation to operate as a tertiary institution in 2004, and in January 2005, it started its maiden lectures with about 30 pioneer students at its maiden campus, the Trinity Campus, Mataheko. Currently, it has three other satellite campuses, located at Dansoman, Lartebiorkoshie, and Graphic Road. Plans are underway to construct its purpose-built, main campus at the McCarthy Hill. In the 14th edition of the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, Regent Ghana, is ranked 3rd best university in Ghana.

Contact

P.O. Box DS1636,

Dansoman, Accra

Email: admissions@regentghana.net

Website: http://regent.edu.gh

Phone: +233-302-972850

233-302-972851

233-302-662885

Mobile: +233-266-839961