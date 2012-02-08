You are here: HomeCountrySchool of Mines

West end University College

 

Address: Weija-Kasoa Highway, P. O. Box AN 15402, Accra-Ghana.

Location:Accra

Country: Ghana

Telephone Number: +233-302-917629/302-915629/302-917630

Email Address: info@weuc.edu.gh

College Website: www.weuc.edu.gh

This institution is located at Accra in Ghana.It offers several programs available in the following faculties:

  • Faculty of computer studies
  • Faculty of business studies
  • Faculty of health science
  • Faculty of education


In addition,the following facilities are available:

  • Library
  • Cafeteria
  • International students
  • Sports and recreation
  • Student accommodation
  • Health care


The university's mission is to produce a pedigree of visionary workforce that can adequately respond to present and future challenges in business, health science and information technology.

  • Lecture Halls
  • Computer Laboratory

 

 