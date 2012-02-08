You are here: HomeCountryKumasi Polytechnic

Kumasi technical university

 

Mission
polyTo provide academic and administrative leadership that will make Kumasi Polytechnic a leading outcome-driven entrepreneurial institute of higher learning in the region, offering world class and accessible tertiary education, training and research for the enhancement of skills for the socio-economic development of Ghana and Africa.

Contact Information

For general correspondence and other information relating to programmes and courses offered at Kumasi Polytechnic you may please contact: 

Address:  The Rector                   

                 Kumasi Polytechnic

                 P.O. Box 854

                 Kumasi, Ghana

                   OR

Address:     The Registrar

                 Kumasi Polytechnic

                 P.O.Box 854

                 Kumasi, Ghana

 

Telephone:  +233-(0)3220-22387

                 +233-(0)3220-22388

Fax:           +233-(0)3220-22387

Email:        info@kpoly.edu.gh 

Website: Kumasi technical university website