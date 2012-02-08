Kumasi technical university

Mission

To provide academic and administrative leadership that will make Kumasi Polytechnic a leading outcome-driven entrepreneurial institute of higher learning in the region, offering world class and accessible tertiary education, training and research for the enhancement of skills for the socio-economic development of Ghana and Africa.

Contact Information

For general correspondence and other information relating to programmes and courses offered at Kumasi Polytechnic you may please contact:

Address: The Rector

Kumasi Polytechnic

P.O. Box 854

Kumasi, Ghana

OR

Address: The Registrar

Kumasi Polytechnic

P.O.Box 854

Kumasi, Ghana

Telephone: +233-(0)3220-22387

+233-(0)3220-22388

Fax: +233-(0)3220-22387

Email: info@kpoly.edu.gh

Website: Kumasi technical university website