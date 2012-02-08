The Islamic University was established in 1995 with the acquisition of land with the principal mission of training the youth to qualify as professional men and women who will not only meet the highest standards and expectations of the Ministry of Education, but will also be imbued with the commitment to serve in deprived areas in general and Muslim communities in particular; training the youth to qualify as professional men and women.
Contact Information
Islamic University College, Ghana
P.O. Box CT 3221
Cantonments – Accra
Ghana
Tel:233 222 520 33/218 211 49
Fax: 233 218 211 45
Website: Islamic university Website