Ho Technical university

Ho Technical university, formerly known as Ho polytechnic, is a public tertiary institution in the Volta Region of Ghana. The Polytechnic started in 1968 as a technical institute with the primary goal of providing pre-technical education. By 1972, the Institute made tremendous progress and upgraded its courses. In 1986, the institution was upgraded into a Polytechnic. However, it was not until 1993 that it got full backing of the law (Polytechnic Law 321) to become a fully-fledged tertiary institution, charged with the responsibility of training students to the Higher National Diploma (HND) and Degree Levels.

For more information check below..

Website: Ho Technical university website

Address: P. O. Box HP 217, Ho

Location: Ho

Telephone Number: 03620-266 21 / 264 56