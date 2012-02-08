Catholic University College

The Catholic University College of Ghana is one of the private universities in Ghana. It is located at Fiapre, Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region. It was established by the Catholic Church and was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board on 4 December 2002.The first batch of students started on 3 March 2003. The formal inauguration of the university was on 13 November 2003.

Contact:

Catholic University College of Ghana

Post Office Box 363,

Sunyani - Ghana

West Africa

Tel: 03520- 94657

03520-26751

03520-94658

03520-91559

Accra Office: 0302-512208

E-mail: cugadmin@cug.edu.gh

Website: Catholic university college Website