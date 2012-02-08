Ashesi University

Ashesi University is a private, secular, liberal arts college in Berekuso, a town near Aburi, an hour's drive from Ghana's capital, Accra. The university opened in March 2002, founded by Patrick Awuah, Jr., a graduate of Swarthmore College and Haas School of Business.

Ashesi's mission is to train a new generation of ethical, entrepreneurial business leaders in Africa and to nurture excellence in scholarship, leadership and citizenship. Ashesi, which means "beginning" in the Akan language is a new beginning for higher education in Ghana.

The university is accredited by the Ghanaian National Accreditation Board (NAB),and features a four-year bachelors program grounded in a liberal arts core curriculum.

