Accra Polytechnic

Accra Polytechnic is a tertiary institution with a mission to train middle and high level students with skilled manpower for the industrial and commercial undertakings in Ghana.

It is a rapidly growing institution which has chalked many successes in it's short life of 10 years in existence.

The school is endowed with well qualified Staff and in a strategic location. The problems that the school faces includes lack of Hostels for Students, Classroom Space, Accommodation for Staff and other facilities, which foster good academic work.

Contact:

Location: Barnes Road, Opp. Novotel Hotel, Tudu, Accra - Ghana.

Telephone: +233-302-689276, +233-302-689279

Mail: P. O. Box GP 561, Accra - Ghana.

Email: info@apoly.edu.gh

Facebook: Accra Polytechnic Facebook

Website: Accra polytechnic Website