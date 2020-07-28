Press Releases of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

e.TV Ghana rolls out exciting new shows for viewing pleasure

Nosisa Doe Programmes Manager, of e.TV Ghana

Your world of quality entertainment, e.TV Ghana is rolling out its first phase of refreshing entertainment shows dubbed the ‘Gong Gong Beater’ and ‘SHOPPING ON e’.



Gong Gong beater which is set to commence airing on the 1st of August, will be hosted by the award-winning thirteen (13) year old talented comedienne Ama Nhyiraba Antwi popularly known as Araba Attah on Saturdays at 8pm. ‘SHOPPING ON e’ will also be hosted by the super talented Abigail Appiah every weekday at 12:30pm starting on the 3rd of August.



On ‘Gong Gong beater’, comedienne Araba Attah will discuss trending issues within the past week, the coronavirus safety protocols and her take on the recent presidential updates on COVID-19. The show also has a special segment with ‘Madam Common Sense’ who gives advice on simple life activities in a comical manner.



‘SHOPPING ON e’ is also the first-ever shopping show on TV to be introduced in Ghana that provides leading retail giants in the country with the fantastic opportunity to sell their merchandise to its vast audience of potential customers.



The show is one among dozens of e.TV Ghana’s interventions to support other businesses that have also lost grounds during this COVID-19 era, to regain their stance.



The ‘Gong Gong Beater’ and ‘SHOPPING ON e’ are just a bite out of the gigantic cake of exciting shows to be introduced by the station in its bid to create more refreshing entertainment concepts for viewers’ pleasure.



Programmes Manager for e.TV Ghana, Nosisa Doe adding her voice, said, “e.TV Ghana has always been committed to bringing viewers quality entertainment.



However, we do this in line with new trends to meet the needs of our audience.

We know that in the wake of the coronavirus, COVID-19 has caused a closedown of some shops and for the few that are still standing, a huge reduction in sales rate.



Also, Coronavirus has brought about some tension in the country and this is why 'Gong Gong Beater' and ‘SHOPPING ON e’ as part of the new programming have been introduced to give viewers a comic relief from all the serious issues in the country. Viewers can expect nothing but the best on the new “e”.



Mrs. Doe entreated viewers to monitor the station for all the power-packed programming the station presents in the coming months.



Additionally, viewers can follow us on our social media pages and YouTube channel for updates.

