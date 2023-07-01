Youth charged to leverage social media to boost businesses

Business News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: GNA

Ian Tabalor Okwei, Marketing Consultant, has urged young people to use social media to engage present and potential consumers and advertise their businesses.



He noted that social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, were effective ways to connect with specific audiences, communicate with them, and exchange pertinent content with clients to help them realize their objectives.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr. Okwei, who also serves as TDC Development Company Limited’s Protocol and Administrative Officer, mentioned that there were other digital channels, such as email and search engines, through which customers could be connected through text or multimedia messages to increase their visibility.



He asserted that people would soon no longer need to wait in queue for everything they needed but rather could have it delivered to their houses, pointing out that delivery businesses were available all throughout the nation.



Okwei, who is also the proprietor of Big Joe Organic Waakye, added that having effective digital media strategies was essential for businesses of all sizes because people used the internet to find products and services.



He said having a strong online presence was crucial for businesses of all sizes, adding that social media had helped his enterprises by broadening their audience, and he advised the young people not to wait to start their own businesses until they had jobs.



To enhance brand awareness, drive sales and revenue, and foster customer loyalty, he underlined the need of branding oneself and selecting the appropriate channels and techniques to reach clients.



The marketing representative emphasized the significance of sellers remaining current with emerging trends and strategies to keep one step ahead of the competition and build sustainable success in their company.