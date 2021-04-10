Your body determines your energy levels available for productivity - Dr China

Business News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Frontpageghana

Dr Charles Dwamena, the former Deputy Ambassador to China, has advised KNUST students to ensure that they are physically fit to determine the level of physical energy available for productivity.



Speaking on the subject ‘Time and Energy Management’ at the second leadership summit at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, he informed the gathering that it is important to balance time with the right amount of energy as the latter unlike the former is renewable.



Dr China, as he is popularly called indicated that it is important to maintain a physically fit body, a positive emotional state, a strong mind and a good spirit in order to optimize productivity.



He suggested that eating healthy meals, taking intermittent breaks and exercising regularly are some of the ways to keep the body fit for positive energy levels. He also stressed that controlling anger, showing appreciation to others and doing away with prejudices are important in ensuring positive emotional state.



He further advised that a strong mind devoid of negative thoughts will always ensure that there is good energy level for increased productivity. Dr China again advised the gathering that it is always important for people to meditate in whatever forms they believe in, be it as a Christian, a Muslim, a Buddhist, an ancestral worshipper, etc so as to refocus the body, soul and mind.



He concluded by tasking all participants to undertake frequent energy audits of themselves to see their status whether or not they are heading for an energy crisis.



Other panellists were Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina Constituency, Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ajumako Constituency and Lawyer Nicholas Lenin Anane Agyei.