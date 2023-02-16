You take over Saglemi project at your own risk - Group warns private developer

Business News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Government, through the Ministry of Works and Housing, in November last year, disclosed its intention to sell Saglemi housing project to a private developer.



This private developer, according to the government, will construct the housing units and sell them to Ghanaians.



But a group called 'Team Saglemi Not for Sale' has warned the private developer to rescind its decision to buy the housing project from government.



The Lead Convener of the group, Nana Otu Darko, stated that the private developer takes over the Saglemi housing project at his or her peril.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, February 16, 2023, he said, “We are stating our position clear that we would not want any private developer to come in. Any private developer that ventures does that at his or her own peril as future government would be compelled by Team saglemi not for sale to cancel such unpatriotic contract...”



He also questioned the affordability of the housing units should the private developer take over and sell them.



The group asserted that the Saglemi housing was not a failed project but its abandonment can be attributed to government’s failure to prioritize the project.



The erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in 2012 began processes for the construction of the Saglemi Affordable Housing project at Prampram in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.



The facility was meant to be a 5000 residential unit facility to ease the accommodation deficit in the country.



Phase One of the US$200 million project saw the construction of 180 blocks comprising over 1,500 flats.



The project has since been stalled.



