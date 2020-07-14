Business News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

You’re selling KIA per the terms in the proposal – PSWU to Gov’t

Kofi Adda, Aviation Minister

Per the terms and conditions in the proposed strategic partnership agreement between the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and TAM-SUMMA Consortium, a Turkish company, concerning the management of the Kotoka International Airport, it can be stated that the KIA is being sold, the Deputy General Secretary of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Mr John Sampa, has said.



He said the government will definitely not have any control over the KIA if he agreement is signed.



Mr Sampa’s comments come after Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda denied media reports that KIA was being sold.



According to the Minister, what is being considered for deliberation by the Ministry and shareholders including GACL, is a strategic partnership to improve service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the airport to achieve the government’s vision of making Ghana the aviation hub within the West African sub-region.



Mr Sampa said per some documents available to the PSWU, the government of Ghana will control only 34 per cent shares of KIA if the deal gets the nod.



According to him, even though the government has denied that KIA is being sold, the agreement, as it stands, will make the private company the majority shareholder.



He told journalists in an interview after a press conference in Accra on Monday, 13 July 2020 that: “The KIA workers are part of this union and, so, we had a meeting with them last week. During that meeting, they showed us a documentation to the effect that the KIA is about to be sold”.



“They showed us a proposal from the government, which centres on public-private partnership and one that when approved, will give the government only 34 per cent and the Turkish company consortium 66%”, he said.



“If you enter into an agreement with someone who will have 66 per cent shares, then it simply means you have sold the company.”

