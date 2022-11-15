You keep interjecting me every second - Ato Forson to KT Hammond

Business News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The eight-member ad-hoc committee has begun its committee sittings today, November 15, 2022.



The committee consists of 3 members from the minority side and 3 members from the majority side.



During proceedings for the censure motion, one of the chairpersons of the committee, KT Hammond, clashed with one of the members of the minority side, Cassiel Ato Forson.



Ato Forson, after several "interjections" by the Chairperson, gave up on making his presentation on Ghana’s fiscal position.



Ato Forson noted that instead of the government seeking fiscal consolidation, i.e., embarking on developmental projects, the government has only been engaged in frivolous expenditures that have elevated Ghana’s debt position.



He attributed the cedi’s depreciation to the unsustainable debt levels that have contributed to low investor confidence in the economy.





KT Hammond asked Ato Forson to make his submissions in plain terms for the understanding of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Ato therefore, said, "Instead of the government cutting down on frivolous expenditure such as the building of the National Cathedral and the size of government, they decided to go on overdraft."



He also bemoaned KT Hammond’s constant interjections. The interaction went down as follows.



KT Hammond: We heard all of that, what we didn’t hear was the mention of COVID, the clash in the international world, we didn’t hear about the rise in the dollar, we didn’t hear anything of that nature.



Ato Forson: You have not allowed me to do my presentation,



KT Hammond: You have the whole time.



Ato Forson: You have been interjecting me every second.



KT Hammond: You have the whole time; it is to make sure that you have a free flow. I asked if you



Ato Forson: No because you keep interjecting.



KT Hammond: Oh Ato, since when did you become anxious about these things?



The censure motion is to probe Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over his "non-performance," after which the report will be sent to parliament for further consideration.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/