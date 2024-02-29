You can't jump over your economic mess to talk about your impaired vision - Adongo to Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Isaac Adongo has taken a swipe at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his stance on having his own vision for Ghana.



According to the lawmaker, Dr. Bawumia cannot evade responsibility over the current economic crisis while introducing his very own vision to the electorate who will go to the polls in December 2024.



Delivering a public lecture at the UPSA on February 28, 2024 on the theme; 'Ghana’s economic mess; Victim of poor economic governance', Adongo described Dr. Bawumia’s vision for Ghana as impaired, especially after his own government has imposed severe hardship on citizens in the last seven years.



“Even as we gasp for breath and struggling to live from hand to mouth, with us sometimes struggling to stretch our hands in the direction of our mouths, Alhaji [Dr. Bawumia] says we should forget the hardships and discuss his impaired vision.” Isaac Adongo said.



“He thinks that he can jump over the mess he has created without accounting for it by magically transporting our weak bodies into a future where we will not remember his mess and begin a conversation on his so-called vision,” the lawmaker stressed.



On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a public lecture to outline his vision for the country if given the nod in the upcoming general elections.



In his address, Dr. Bawumia shared what he themed as ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.’



The two-hour lecture saw Dr. Bawumia make some pronouncements and pledges which he believes will move the country forward.



