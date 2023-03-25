Yeji pontoon breaks down, passengers stranded

Business News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Scores of commuters are stranded in Yeji in the Bono East Region, over the breakdown of the pontoon that ferries commuters across the Volta Region to the Savanna Region.



The passengers have been stranded because the pontoon that ferries them from the Yeji area across to Mankango in the Savanna region has broken down for about a week.



Reports say engineers have not been able to fix the broken-down ferry which became faulty after a storm hit it following a down-pour while berthing, thereby, displacing it last Sunday, March 19, 2023.



Accra 100.5 FM’s correspondent for Pru East district Twum Barimah told the host of the Ghana Yensom morning show, Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, that about one 100 cargo cars loaded with perishable goods are rotting away.



He explained as a result of the breakdown of the pontoon passengers and drivers are reeling.



He noted many of the drivers prefer using the pontoon to cross the river en route to Salaga, Chereponi, Tamale, Bimbilla, Tamale and neighbouring West African countries among others.



He said the ferry has been off duty for almost a week and engineers have not been able to have it repaired.



He added that many drivers use the pontoon because it offers a shorter route into the northern parts of the country.