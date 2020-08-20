Business News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Yara Ghana

Yara Ghana wins the Diversified Fertilizer Company of the Year award

Yara Ghana Limited a leading name in the fertilizer industry in Ghana has been recognized as the Diversified Fertilizer Company of the year at the recently held Ghana Agricultural and Agro Processing Awards at the Movenpick hotel in Accra.



The awards organised by KN Unique Communication is an annual event to recognise outstanding companies and individuals in the Ghanaian agricultural and agro-processing sectors and is endorsed by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.



The Awards celebrate innovation in the industry with the ultimate aim of compelling professionals and companies to be novel.



Yara Ghana was established in 2007 to strengthen the quality and depth of input supply and related services, along agricultural value chains to increase the productivity of Ghanaian farmers.



In acknowledging the award, the Regional Director of Yara West Africa, Mr. Danquah Addo-Yobo expressed appreciation to the jury for the recognition.

"Yara Ghana is happy that our Crop Nutrition Solutions approach which has been at the core of our diversified portfolio of crop nutrition solutions has accumulated in this award" he stated.



"One of the key pillars of this concept is crop knowledge. Yara has grown extensive knowledge in different crop areas and their nutritional requirements thereby allowing us to have tailor made solutions for different crop areas.



This approach helps the farmer to optimize the use of his fertilizers by way of the right nutrition, less wastage and is environmentally sustainable and brings value to the farmer" he added.







According to the Regional Director, Yara has also over the years collaborated with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ghana Cocoa Board, Farmer groups, and other agricultural related bodies to promote the agricultural sector in Ghana and will continue to be committed to this cause.



"Yara Ghana is committed to being the leading provider of sustainable crop nutrition solutions, supporting farmer profitability through knowledge, quality and productivity while minimizing the impact on the environment" he stated.



This year’s Ghana Agriculture and Agro-processing Awards was graced by Fisheries Minister Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Deputy Agriculture Minister, George Oduro and the board chair of KN Unique Communication, Okatakyie Nana Sarfo.

