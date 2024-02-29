Yango partners with Tecno Mobile to offer cost effective tech benefits for partners, drivers and users in Ghana

Business News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: Yango

International tech company Yango has joined forces with innovative technology brand TECNO to improve the working conditions of its partner drivers while providing tech benefits to partners and users of the Yango platform. This strategic partnership was signed on Tuesday, 27th February 2024 at a brief ceremony in Accra.



The partnership which is founded on excellence and the unique traits of both companies will enable all stakeholders, particularly partner drivers, to save largely on modern smartphones which are a basic requirement for efficient operations on the Yango platform.



Partners and drivers now have the opportunity to access TECNO’s "Buy Now, Pay Later" scheme which affords them the flexibility to purchase modern smartphones and pay for them in affordable installments, making it easier for them to stay connected while on the go. This will heavily reduce the financial burden on these partners and drivers.



Users of the Yango app will also benefit from this collaboration, as they can now upgrade to a new TECNO device and pay for it in installments, providing a seamless and cost-effective approach to staying connected while enjoying the convenience of a ride-hailing service.



"We're delighted to partner with TECNO to offer this innovative 'buy now pay later' option for our partners, drivers, and users," said General manager of Yango Ghana, Mr. Tom Ofonime. "We understand the importance of staying connected and having access to the latest technology, and this partnership allows us to provide a convenient and flexible solution for our stakeholders."



The partnership between Yango and TECNO underscores their commitment to enhancing the overall experience for partners, drivers, and users, while also supporting their smartphone needs. With this new scheme, both Yango and TECNO aim to empower individuals to stay connected and productive without the burden of upfront payment.



Regional Marketing & PR Manager at TECNO Ghana, Miss Awurakua Antwi expressed TECNO’s satisfaction in partnering with Yango on this initiative. She said "We are excited to join forces with Yango to offer this scheme for their drivers and users. This collaboration will provide financial flexibility and convenience for Yango's ecosystem, and we look forward to driving greater adoption and growth together. Our devices are equipped with modern technology and will play an essential part in the day-to-day operations of the drivers and users."



The partnership also includes co-branding across digital, out-of-home (OOH), and conventional media as well as merchandise and consumer subsidy co-investments.

Both companies collaborated on the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations for digital co-branding and merchandise subsidy co-investment. Many Ghanaians enjoyed a unique viewing experience of the AFCON matches while walking away with free merchandise from both TECNO and Yango.