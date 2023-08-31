YEA disburses funds to beneficiaries, companies under Garment and Textile Module

Business News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has disbursed funds meant for companies and beneficiaries under the newly launched 'Youth in Garment and Textile Module'.



This comes after the module was outdoored by the YEA at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in August this year as part of efforts to create sustainable employment avenues for beneficiaries to help bridge the skills and knowledge gap.



In a statement issued by the Agency, the disbursements to beneficiaries were done on August 30, and will continue until the middle of September 2023.



“Ahead of the disbursement, the YEA requested that all beneficiary companies must have active bank accounts as a condition for the disbursement of the funds as monies will NOT be paid in cash or through mobile money,” the statement said.



“The payments were made in the company’s name, submitted to the Agency with an account in a duly recognised commercial bank,” it added.



In all, about 2,000 trainees, 500 small scale dressmaking companies and Forty (40) industrial garment and textile shortlisted companies across the country have received this support.



Government through the YEA aims to use module bridge the skill gaps as well as creating sustainable employment opportunities for young people interested in tailoring or dressmaking and ultimately contribute towards growth and development.



The module has been designed carefully to afford beneficiaries the opportunity to receive in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making and alterations.



