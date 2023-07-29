World Bank assists ORC to procure new software

Business News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The World Bank Group under the Ghana Economic and Transformational Project (GETP) has assisted the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) to obtain the services of a software developer to create completely new online software to replace the current e-registrar software.



The Registrar of Companies, Jemima Oware, disclosed this during the official inauguration of ORC’s office complex at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. She said new software will be in a G-cloud environment and hosted by the National Information Technology Agency.



She indicated that the new software, which is expected to be in place by the first quarter of 2024, will change the way of doing business with the ORC entirely with a more user-friendly experience; thereby reducing the number of walk-ins.



She noted that the move is in line with a goal to go completely digital, including all records on companies and businesses registered. This new face of the ORC will showcase excellence and commitment, improved service delivery and prompt feedback, she said.



Decoupling



Meanwhile, full operationalisation of the ORC after it was launched in 2022 includes decoupling processes – such as hiving-off the office from the Registrar-General’s Department; recruiting new staff; decoupling assets; and developing strategic manuals such as a ‘strategic plan, organisational manual and decoupling plan’ with required structures, staffing needs and functions.



Ms. Oware indicated that all these three important documents have now been developed by a consultant – Norway Development Register AS – funded by the World Bank under the GET Project, and are now being circulated among the external institutions. They include: the Public Services Commission, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General’s Department; Ministry of Finance; National Development Planning Commission; and the Governing Board for necessary approvals before implementation,



Ms. Oware further acknowledged that due to the decoupling, customers have had to endure some ‘not so good services’ whereby some have had to be turned away. She however assured them of quality service when all prerequisites are done and the digital service comes onstream by first-quarter 2024.



“Our cherished clients have not been very happy with us over these past months as a result of these downtimes. We however plead with them to bear with us as there are better days to come. It is expected that the forthcoming software will have new and improved features which make online registration more user-friendly, seamless and easily accessible – which will be an improvement on the existing one. All services provided by the ORC will also be made available online to reduce human congestion at the office premises, and enable clients to access all our services from the comfort of their homes,” Ms. Oware reiterated.



She also stressed that the ORC has set up a specialised division to assist clients who genuinely have no knowledge of Information Technology and require aid. It is envisaged that legislation will be proposed to make it mandatory that all applications are to be submitted online.