World Bank Managing Director of Operations visits Ghana on July 12

Business News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank Group, Anna Bjerde, will make her first official visit to Ghana from Wednesday, July 12 to July 15, 2023.



The visit would become Anna Bjerde’s maiden one following her appointment to the position on April 3, 2023.



During her stay in Ghana, she will be accompanied by the World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana.



Anna Bjerde and her delegation, will during the period, pay a courtesy call to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She will also hold high-level discussions with government officials including the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta centered on critical growth areas of Ghana’s World Bank programmes which will focus on macroeconomic stability, energy sector issues and Ghana’s recently approved International Monetary Fund-supported programme.



The World Bank Managing Director will further hold discussions on debt restructuring, significant structural reforms which are needed to accelerate sustainable economic growth over the medium to long term.



Anna Bjerde will also visit World Bank-financed projects such as the Ghana Accountability and Learning Outcomes Project, the Ghana Tech Hub, and Ghana Innovation Hub at the Accra Digital Center.



Since Ghana gained independence in March 1957, the World Bank has gained its presence in the country.



The global financial lender has an active portfolio worth $3.6 billion spanning 21 active projects.



