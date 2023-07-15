World Bank Director for Operations visits two innovation and digital tech hubs in Ghana

Business News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The World Bank’s Managing Director for Operations, Anna Bjerde and her delegation spent time at two pioneer innovation eco-systems and digital tech hubs; Ghana Tech Lab and Ghana Innovation Hub supported under the e-Transform Ghana Project.



The visit was to familiarise with the workings of the Digital Economy for Africa (DE4A) initiatives on the ground for growing start-ups in Accra.



As part of government’s effort to enhance digital entrepreneurship development and creation of the digital innovation ecosystem, two tech hubs were established in the Accra digital center – the Ghana Innovation Hub and Ghana Tech Lab.



The Ghana Tech provides free relevant digital skills to many Ghanaian youth in robotics, business development, graphic design among others. While, the Ghana Innovation Hub program also provides business development training, coaching and grant funding to entrepreneurs.



The achievement and lessons learned from these hubs are critical as the new Ghana Digital Acceleration Project (GDAP, P176126) will build off them to scale up the digital innovation ecosystem across the country. The project also supports digital skills and learning opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWDs).



The World Bank’s Managing Director for Operations, Madam Anna Bjerde gave assurance of the bank’s commitment to the job agenda which is creating opportunities for the youth.





She said this agenda has brought new ideas which is exactly what Ghana needs at this point in time since there is young dynamic population that is increasingly reaching higher education attainments.



She called on the authorities to take stock of the success programs and measure the outcomes of companies that use the center as they grow.



She added that World Bank is committed in supporting our digital space by providing more funding for the initiative.



The tech hubs are to facilitate further development of the innovation ecosystem in several ways including connecting local, regional, and international ecosystems, inspiring and stimulating innovation in the ecosystem through creating partnerships, spaces and support channels for innovation, to raise the profile of digital innovation among others.