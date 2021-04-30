Workers of Kumasi abattoir want MD sacked

Business News of Friday, 30 April 2021

A meeting between management and workers of the Kumasi Abattoir Company Limited is expected to be held later today, Friday, after a protest nearly halted operations at the slaughter house.



The aggrieved workers are demanding the immediate removal of their Managing Director Joseph Owusu Boadi, who has been accused of incompetence.



They are also up in arms against management over poor conditions of service, a situation they say is affecting their livelihoods.



A protest on Wednesday, April 28, saw workers abandoning post as they paced about amid chants to register their displeasure over the conduct of the Managing Director.



Police moved in to protect life and property as they asked the protesters to use the appropriate channels to address their grievances.



Calm had return when dailymailgh.com visited Friday morning. The workers will not speak to reporters but a placard with an inscription; “We do not need MD Here”, highlights their demands.



Although their action has not affected operations, it is expected that the scheduled meeting will resolve the impasse.