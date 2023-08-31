Work to resume on Takoradi PTC interchange by end of September

Business News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Construction work on the stalled PTC Interchange in the Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region, which has inconvenienced daily commuters, is set to resume by the end of September this year, bringing relief to the affected individuals.



This positive development emerged in response to a question raised by a concerned resident of Amanful West during a community engagement event organised by Dr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency.



Mr Mensah, who is also the regional minister, initiated these community engagements to foster closer connections with his constituents and to understand their challenges better.



During the event, the delay in the construction of the interchange was a common concern raised by residents.



Mr Mensah assured them that the halt in the project had been due to certain negotiations and agreements with financiers and stakeholders, and he later confirmed that work would recommence before the end of September.



The PTC Interchange, designed with three tiers, was originally intended to be a 30-month project, aiming for completion in July of the same year.



The financing for the project is through the Master Project Support Agreement between Ghana and the Chinese government, with implementation by the Sinohydro Corporation under a barter trade agreement.



However, the project encountered a suspension in January due to a misunderstanding arising from an announcement by the Finance Ministry regarding potential project reprioritisation.