Business News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: GNA

Women urged to ensure effective management of businesses

The women were trained to build their capacities to improve their economic status and livelihoods

Head potters and women engaged in small businesses have been advised to keep proper records and to manage their activities well to ensure a continuous stay in business.



They should build their capacities to improve their economic status and livelihoods.



Madam Esther Matey, the Project Coordinator for 'No Business as Usual' Project, who made the call, said the economic empowerment of women help in poverty reduction and improvement in the socio-economic lives of people.



She was speaking at a capacity building workshop for head potters and women engaged in small businesses in Kumasi.



The workshop which was under the theme "Promoting equal rights and economic empowerment for women in Ghana," was organized by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) in collaboration with Africa Centre for Human Rights and Sustainable Development.



It aimed at advocating for equal rights and economic empowerment for women, especially head potters and those engaged in small businesses.



It also created a platform for the participants to acquire administrative and management skills that would help them manage their businesses effectively and increase their incomes.



Madam Matey said empowering women economically was critical, especially in the era of COVID-19, which had posed serious economic challenges to all businesses, making women in small businesses and head potters more vulnerable.



She advised the women to take advantage of every problem, tap into their talents and build opportunities out of them.



Madam Matey also appealed to women to desist from unnecessary expenditures and save money to expand their businesses.

