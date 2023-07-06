Women entrepreneurs challenged to grow their businesses through digitalization

Business News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Female entrepreneurs in Ghana have been challenged to leverage the benefits of the ever-expanding digital space to grow their businesses.



At a ceremony in Accra on July 5, 2023, to unveil the nominees for the 3rd edition of the Women in Entrepreneurship Awards (WIEA), a host of speakers who spoke on the theme "Digitalization: Scaling-up Businesses in Economic Crisis" urged women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunities available in the digital space in the face of the current economic crisis.



Guest Speaker for the event, Prof. Mrs. Goski Alabi, noted that digitalization in businesses serves as a flexible and transparent management tool that helps every entrepreneur to grow their business.



"What technology or digitization does is that it provides us with two key things: the first is flexibility in business, and the second is transparency in business. Digitization can help us to be more flexible to provide quality service that has significance... So digitization and scaling-up should provide us the opportunity for service with significance."



"A lot of the time, our businesses fail not because the idea is not good enough, but the idea may not be adding anything significant to what already exists," she outlined.



She further urged female entrepreneurs to learn to manage change in their fields by adopting current trends through technology.



The Chief Executive Officer of Hair Senta, Mrs. Gwyneth Gyimah Addo, encouraged entrepreneurs to be innovative in times of crisis and noted the opportunities offered by technologies such as social media.



Using her business as an example, she highlighted how she was able to navigate through the COVID-19 era.



"I told you about the fact that I had to remember who Hair Senta was; we were a brand purely built on social media, digital technology. So if such a crisis has happened, is it really the time to close shop like everybody else? Our store is online, we still do exist, we still can work. So I had to constantly remind myself and my team who we were and then push the agenda," she said.



The Project Coordinator of Pocketi, a fintech platform, Victoria Boafo Asante, also called on female entrepreneurs to see opportunities in adversities while paying serious attention to the financial management aspect of their businesses.



On the issue of financial management, the Head of Women's Desk at Ecobank Ghana, Dr. Loretta Sarpong, enlightened the attendees about the bank's Ellevate policy, tailor-made for women entrepreneurs.



According to her, there is a need for entrepreneurs to realize the need for utilizing digital tools.



"Any account we open for you, we give you digital solutions. COVID has taught us better that if you want to be in business; if you want to be relevant in this 21st Century, your business must be digitized, or else you die," she emphasized.



Aimed at celebrating industrious women in Ghana, WIEA was launched in 2021 and has since awarded women making exploits in several business fields across the country.







Speaking in an interview with the General Manager for WIEA, Emma-Marie Deeku, emphasized the need to recognize hardworking female entrepreneurs in the country.



"WIEA seeks to recognize hardworking women entrepreneurs in Ghana. We do not only recognize them, but we also give them recognition awards. Last year, WIEA did not only award the winner but also gave recognition certificates to about 120 nominees. This year we are looking forward to doing the same because it is not just about awarding but also recognition all over," she noted.



Ahead of this year's award ceremony, the scheme has set out to recognize 100 women entrepreneurs across the country.



Some beneficiaries include Oheneyere Gifty Anti, who is the chairperson of WIEA and Sally Akua Amoakowaa. Delivering her address at the nominees unveiling and Ellevate summit, Oheneyere Gifty Anti challenged women entrepreneurs to avoid being complacent.



"Receiving an honor, and I say this as somebody who has over sixty awards to my name, is not just about the award but what it means. Every time you are honored, it means we are watching you; we expect more from you. It doesn't mean that you have arrived; it means that you have a lot more to do. So it is an honor to be nominated, and on the day when you win the award, it will be an extra burden on you to do more. So congratulations to all of you," she told the nominees.



In all, over 100 female entrepreneurs were announced as nominees for various categories in the 2023 WIEA. At the event, a special awards scheme aimed at honoring exceptional young Ghanaians was also launched.



Dubbed the Exceptional Under 25 Awards, the scheme targets Ghanaians under the age of 25 who are making exploits in various fields.



Speaking about the youth-targeted scheme, Emma-Marie Deeku said the organizers hope to shine a light on exceptional young Ghanaians to empower them.



"We want to recognize the youngsters out there to let them know that yes, we see them. It's not always about the old people," she said.



Board members of the new Exceptional Under 25 Awards include award-winning blogger Kobby Kyei, Jambo of Lizjambo enterprise the chairperson of Exceptional under 25, Dr. Kwabena Amponsah Koduah, Miss Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah CEO, and Miss Emma-Marie Deeku Senior Steward.



See full list of WIEA 2023 nominees below:



WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Ruth nana Amissah 2 Judith Amoabeng 3 Lesley Aidoo Mensah 4 Jahzara Agyemang 5 Fredaline Asiedu 6 Pearl Obenewaa Sackey 7 Gwen Addo 8 Nina Kwadanaab 9 Barbara Narkie Afadi 10 Priscilla Mawuena Abotsi 11 Patience Akatu 12 Taneka Kahilia Sawadogo 13 Ernestina OWARE 14 Eyetsa Lorraine Ocloo 15 Alberta Ablordeppey 16 Annie Vidzah



WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR UNDER 25 OF THE YEAR 1 Elizabeth Oti Ameyaa 2 Maame Dufie Akosah-Yiadom 3 Ruby Mankoe 4 Atwere Princess Yeboah 5 Sasha Amanfu



STUDENT ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Belinda Obour Mensah 2 Winnifred Effah-Pokuah 3 Gifty Frimpong 4 Mary Boakye 5 Amina Musah 6 Magdaline Comfort Asirifi



INNOVATIVE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR 1 Ubigid 2 Princess Jewel Andy-Asare 3 Mary Amponsah 4 Patience Akatu 5 Ivana M Cobbinah 6 Sandra Bentil 7 Dora Vander Bosscher 8 Pearl Obenewaa Sackey



PERSON WITH DISABILITY (PWD) ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Justine Ohemaa Afia Mauda 2 Akosua Joyce



MADE IN GHANA PRODUCT OF THE YEAR 1 Selina Bebaako Mensah 2 Honorable Couture (Adlyne Oforiwaa Ennuson) 3 Shirely Irene Thompson 4 Afia Kwakyewaa Agyapong Kwakye 5 Tampoori 6 May Senam Gblorkpor 7 Awakn Black Soap (Janet Nyarko) 8 Princess Ama Burland 9 Ruby Mudey



FAMILY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR 1 Nana Baaba Fynnba Quartey 2 Emmanuella Lamisi Safian



SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Lesley Aidoo Mensah 2 Dorothy Afi Amelor 3 Shirely Irene Thompson 4 Narkie Nartey 5 Joyce Apoasaan Jambeidu 6 Awurama Kena-Asiedu 7 Anita Tetteh



AGRI-WOMAN OF THE YEAR 1 Princess Jewel Andy-Asare 2 Nana Baaba Fynnba Quartey 3 Edna Ama Mensah



MOST PROMISING ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Love Emefa Blebu-Honu 2 Elizabeth Agyapong 3 Veronica Agbosu 4 Semabiah Charlotte 5 Akosuah fremah 6 Rev.Dr.Jennifer Donkor 7 Bintu Abdul Rahman 8 Alice Frimpomaa Boateng 9 Joyce Apoasaan Jambeidu 10 Abigail Sefa Bonsu 11 Dr Samuela Bediako 12 Bernice Effah Adjei 13 Anita Tetteh 14 Janrita Serwaa Sefa 15 Naana Adobea Yeboah 16 Veronica Adjoa Ocansey 17 Duru Ijeoma ifeyinwa 18 Elizabeth Baabotin 19 Atwere Princess Yeboah 20 Janet Nyarko 21 Elizabeth Adarkwa Yiadom 22 Gettyberth Anointin 23 Veronica Ewode Agbosu 24 Alberta Makafui Adortsu



HEALTH & WELL-BEING ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Patience Serwaa Okrah 2 Dr Hannah-Lisa Tetteh 3 Akua Boatemaa Oppong-Attah 4 Dr Mary Dede Ansong 5 Magdaline Comfort Asirifi



REAL-ESTATE DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR 1 Ruth nana Amissah 2 Cassie Serwaa



FOOD ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Georgia Ginger Owusu Aniwaa 2 Doris Kronzu 3 Salomey Fafali Opoku-Agyemang 4 Adwoa Banson 5 Mrs Adeleine Amegbedzi 6 Emma Osei Dankwa 7 Abigail Adu Poku 8 Jessie Yartey 9 Ornella Sparks 10 Mfonabasi Utibe Udofia 11 Nana Aba Konamah Lartey



BEVERAGE BRAND OF THE YEAR 1 Akoma Brew 2 Patience Tamara Yormesah 3 Barbara Narkie Afadi 4 Victoria Yaa Asantewaa Katamani 5 Abigail Akua Addae-Williams 6 Veronica Adjoa Ocansey



FASHION ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Annie Vidzah 2 Lois Fordjour 3 Thirrienne Apetsi 4 Selina Bebaako Mensah 5 Fredaline Asiedu 6 Dede Doe 7 Ulgar Appertey 8 Hilda Elikem Ameen 9 EmpressMAK Clothing 10 Gifty Quarcoo



BEAUTY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Albertha Bossman 2 Loretta Adusu 3 Ghislaine Nana Akua Boateng 4 Hilda Amankwah Yeboah 5 Kpogli Thywill 6 Elizabeth Baabotin 7 Princess Ama Burland 8 Shulamite Kuntu Blankson 9 Rhoda Asante



CREATIVE INDUSTRY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Ann Boakye Agyemang 2 Justine Ohemaa Afia Mauda 3 Deborah Osei 4 Adlyne Oforiwaa Ennuson 5 Abimbola Bashiru-Salako 6 Annie Offeogbu 7 Ernestina Oware



MICRO/ SMALL BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Elizabeth Agyapong 2 Mina Asibu 3 Shulammite Abena Arkoh 4 Rachael Dedei Attoh 5 Jennifer Nana Akua Sarpong 6 Esther Bangbenu 7 Vicentia Esinam Bedzo 8 Asare joyce 9 Lily Oware 10 Christabel Ofori 11 Peace Afi Dogbatsey



MEDIUM/LARGE BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Nana Aba Konamah Lartey 2 Marita Adjovu 3 Franklina Amoro 4 Akua Aboabea Aboah



PROFESSIONAL SERVICE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Rachael Mensah 2 Hanna Atiase 3 Esther Addo 4 Franklina Amoro



SCALE-UP ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 1 Judith Amoabeng 2 Alice Frimpong Sarkodie 3 Rita Duah 4 Tiffany Kpornu-Dawson



BUSINESS SUPPORT ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR 1 Rev.Dr.Jennifer Donkor 2 Agyeiwaa 3 Esther Naa Ankrah 4 Sandra Darkoa Ofori



FINANCIAL SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR 1 Ernestina Arhin Mensah 2 Georgia Ginger Owusu Aniwaa



PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 1 Mrs Patience Abekah 2 Serwah Siaw



MOST INSPIRING WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR Grace Quarshie Marie-Victorie Amuzu Joyce Idun Christiana Enyonam Attipoe Deladem Agartha Mensah