Wli waterfalls, Afadjato tourist sites ready to operate during christmas

The Wli waterfalls and Afadjato tourist sites in the Volta Region have positioned themselves to offer quality services to its varied clients ahead of the festive season.



The tourism sector was affected after the closure of tourist sites due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.



Mr Paul Nyavor, Administrator of the Wli Falls Office in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said adequate safety measures were in place to receive visitors during the season.



He said aside from the fumigation of the office and Falls' site, safety materials such as Veronica buckets, hand sanitiser and tissue papers had been provided.



Mr Nyavor said the tour guides would enforce the wearing of face masks and social distancing when groups visited the site.



The Administrator said tourists would not be allowed to swim in large groups to prevent overcrowding.



Mr Nyavor said seats would be provided at the falls in line with the metre distance protocol.



A GNA visit to the Afadjato Agumatsa Tourism Centre revealed that the Centre was also prepared to host tourists.



A tour guide at the Centre noted that Covid-19 safety materials and measures would be enforced for tourists.



Thousands of tourists, home and abroad, visit these sites on festive occasions and holidays before COVID-19 pandemic.

