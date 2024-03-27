Why appointment of new GRA boss is likely to stir another controversy

Business News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has replaced Rev Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah with Julie Essiam as GRA's Commissioner-General.



The appointment of the new GRA boss, who is 61 years old, is likely to generate controversy as one of the basis for the heightened campaign for the exit of Rev Dr Ammishaddai was his age.



Critics argued vehemently that 62-year-old Rev Dr Ammishaddai had exceeded the age limit for public officials and therefore needed to resign or be sacked by the president



According to the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, "The retirement age in Ghana by legislation is from 55 years to 60 years. Fifty-five to Fifty-nine years is regarded as a voluntary retirement age and 60 years as a compulsory retirement age."



It will be recalled that some concerned citizens converged at the GRA headquarters to demand the removal of Rev Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and Julie Essiam, who was then Commissioner Responsible for Support Services at GRA.



In a statement, the protestors observed that both Rev. Ammishaddai and Ms. Julie Essiam were still at post despite going past the retirement age of 60.



Another reason cited in the statement was that the continued stay of Rev. Ammishaddai and Ms. Julie Essiam without valid contracts was a slap in the face of the country's retirement laws.



Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, also criticised the situation, questioning why the rules were supposedly broken for the two to continue their stay at GRA.



In a post on social media on January 30, Sam George wrote, "For the past twenty seven (27) months, he has occupied the position without a contract...The question we need answers to is why Ken Ofori-Atta has kept his darling Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai at post for another twenty-seven (27) months without a contract?"