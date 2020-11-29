Business News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Who’s benefitting from ECG revenue collected by PDS? – Mahama asks

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama is asking for answers on who the beneficiaries are of the ECG revenue collected by PDS during its short stay in Ghana’s energy industry.



He noted that while in office, PDS collected revenue which is currently reaping dividends from the Commercial Bank and therefore asked who are the beneficiaries of those monies since the country hasn’t been briefed.



“PDS has taken some the Electricity Company’s revenues, more than GHS200 million, and put int in the commercial bank here and that money is earning interest and we need to ask then who the interest is going to.”



Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama said the rate of corruption scandals under the Akufo-Addo led administration is now enormous that people are fed up to talk about them.



The former President was on Accra-based Pan African TV when he made this claim indicating that when the Akufo-Addo government came to power they discovered loopholes and capitalized on them to steal state funds.



“When they came they saw an avenue to make money for the family. You can hear Gabby [Otchere Darko’s] voice clearly negotiating shareholding in PDS,” he said while addressing the corruption elements in the deal which later fell through.

