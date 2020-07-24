Business News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

'Where will the money come from?' - Seth Terkper on free water and electricity

Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper

Seth Terkper, former Finance Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, has questioned the government’s decision to extend the free water and electricity supply to Ghanaians.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced the government’s decision to give another three months of free water and electricity supply to Ghanaians.



That, according to the minister, forms part of government’s effort to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the public.



Ghana’s finance Minister said this while delivering the mid-year review on the floor of parliament Thursday



“That is also why we further reduced electricity prices by half and completely provided potable water for free for everybody since March this year. And we will extend it for another three months,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Seth Terkper, asked how the ruling government will generate the money to be used for the extension since the finance minister did not state the source of the money.



“ Where is it going to come from, maybe when they get to Parliament, they will tell Parliament. They didn’t tell us specifically where the money is going to come from and we are not borrowing so where is it going to come from?,” he added.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.