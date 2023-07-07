'What due diligence did you carry out?' - MP queries GRA on contract awarded to delisted UK company

Business News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has expressed concerns regarding a contract awarded by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to Safaritech.



Sam George discovered that the company, which was supposedly registered in the UK, had been delisted since 2016.



Furthermore, he revealed that the current address of Safaritech is linked to a tailoring shop in Spintex.



The revelations came to light during a session of the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament, where the GRA was present.



Questioning the GRA representatives, George stated, "Would it interest you if I told you that, according to our information, you engaged this company in 2020, despite it being delisted as a registered company in the UK since 2016? They had displayed the UK as their base of registration. What due diligence did you carry out before engaging them?"



In response, Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, admitted, "I will gather this information because I didn't expect it to be part of today's schedule. I don't think that was around 2020, but I will check and provide you with the necessary information."



Undeterred, Sam George emphasized, "Well, that doesn't change the fact that in 2016, this company was delisted. Moreover, you imposed a 773 million US dollar back tax on MTN Ghana Limited, designated as the best corporate taxpayer in Ghana, based on a Safaritech report that KPMG disputed. What due diligence was carried out, and at what cost? Could you provide details of the consultancy that Safaritech conducted and its cost to the taxpayer?"



The GRA boss requested time to gather accurate information to provide a comprehensive response.



George then requested that the committee be furnished with the details of the cost associated with Safaritech's engagement, to clarify the nature of their involvement with a company whose listed address is currently a tailoring shop on Spintex Road.



Based on this, the chairman of the PAC committee James asked GRA to provide this information before the House in two weeks.



