What Franklin Cudjoe said about finance ministry's memo on Anti-LGBT+ Bill implications

Business News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has sided with the Ministry of Finance’s stance on the potential implications of passing the Anti-LGBT+ Bill into law.



The ministry, in a memo issued on March 4, said the country risks losing about $3.5 billion in World Bank financing alone for 2024, and other vital funding sources should the bill be passed into law.



Despite Franklin Cudjoe indicating earlier that inasmuch as the LGBT+ community in Ghana is growing, he does not endorse their operations, he has now urged the government to tread cautiously, citing a number of reasons.



In a post shared via X on March 4, 2024, the IMANI Africa president said that survival must be paramount for Ghana as it remains in a rather difficult financial position, while relying on development partners and donor funding to sustain the economy.



He stressed that, “survival first as we are broke! We can’t afford to lose $3.5 billion now.



“I too do not like people being imprisoned for who they are as long as they do not seek to convert others."



