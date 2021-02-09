Business News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

West Blue gets two ISO Certifications

Valentina Mintah is Fouder of West Blue Consulting

West Blue Consulting, a business and IT-consulting and technology firm has attained two ISO certifications simultaneously, ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System (ISMS).



According to the company, it achieved this feat after going through 11 months of an extensive audit by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), an accredited ISO certification body.



“This achievement proves West Blue’s commitment to delivering quality business outcomes and protecting sensitive information for customers and stakeholders. It also sets the firm apart as the best in class from the rest of other IT and software developing firms in the trade facilitation industry,” it said.



The certificates were issued to West Blue Consulting on November 19, 2020. Only a hand full of ICT companies in Ghana can boast of achieving both certifications simultaneously as West Blue has done.



The Head of Audit, Risk & Compliance, West Blue Consulting, Prince Atsu Tsamenyi in his remarks said through this international standard recognition, the company had created a culture of continuous improvement intended to frequently evaluate performance, manage risk, and create an information secured environment during its software development life cycle.



“The certification scope for both ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 includes the core business processes, people, products and services, information and technology platforms within West Blue as defined in our Statement of Applicability-SOA”, he said.



The Project Manager, Adedapo Adegoke took the opportunity to express his deepest appreciation to the staff of the company for putting in all their effort to achieve this height and assured customers and the public that these certifications will only surge the productivity of the West Blue and enable the firm to deliver more efficient IT solutions.



ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organisations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.



ISO 27001:2013 is the international standard that sets out the specification for an information security management system (ISMS). Its best-practice approach helps organizations manage risks to their information security by addressing people, processes and technology as well as protect the information of customers and employees.