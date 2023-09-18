West Africa School of Shipping celebrates one year anniversary

Business News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The West Africa School of Shipping has celebrated its one-year anniversary while also holding a graduation ceremony for thirty-three (33) students who undertook various shipping-related courses with the school.



The West Africa School of Shipping situated in Tema, Ghana is a recognized partner of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS), London offering various academic and training programs to aspiring maritime professionals.



28 students successfully completed courses in Understanding Shipping and Port Agency.



In addition, 3 students successfully completed the ICS Foundation Diploma, whereas 1 person each passed the Advance Diploma and the Professional Qualifying examination.



The Executive Director of the West Africa School of Shipping, Gertrude Adwoa Ohene Asienim (FICS) emphasized why continuous professional development is necessary for maritime professionals.



“Understanding shipping is recommended for everyone working in shipping. Today’s shipping world is constantly changing and evolving and therefore continuous professional development is necessary for all to stay abreast with modern trends. Every accountant aspires to charter in accountancy and so should we in shipping aspire to get a professional qualification in addition to our degrees and diplomas,” she admonished.



On behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Benonita Bismarck, Head of Public Relations at the Shippers’ Authority, Bernice Natue, expressed admiration for increased women participation in the maritime industry, spurring them on for more.



“It is very encouraging and motivating to learn that we are not just doing anything but, we are seeking to build professionals who can match the world standards and who can fit in anywhere,” she averred.



Veteran Maritime Consultant, and Legal Practitioner, Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Mbiah admonished the various graduands to apply what they have learned in their various professional fields.



“The education, the training is indeed an anchor, and it is therefore very gratifying to note that this morning we have a few of you who have gone through the process to build your anchor. You cannot build your anchor and leave it there, it should be a process that continues and therefore the continuing training is important for all of us,” he said.