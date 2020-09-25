Press Releases of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Webster University

Webster University Ghana set to discuss upcoming presidential elections in both the USA and Ghana

Presidential elections 2020

Webster Ghana takes its famed signature Public Lecture online and will tackle the well-timed topic, “Presidential Elections 2020! What is at Stake in the USA and Ghana?” This will be the university’s 18th Public Lecture – an academic panel event series that serves as a means for the higher education institution to give back by engaging brilliant thought leaders around various issues of relevant and sparking solutions-based conversations for change among citizens.



This upcoming virtual session comes off on Wednesday September 30th, 2020 at 5:30 pm and will feature popular political pundit, Dr. Seidu Alidu and Webster Ghana faculty, Prof. Jean-Germain Gros joining from their home campus in St. Louis, Missouri.



Presidential elections in the USA and Ghana will take place this November and December, respectively.



With the two incumbents, Donald J. Trump and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, running on some of the most critical issues of the 21st century, these elections foreshadow how the remaining decades of this century may evolve.



First and foremost, the handling of one of the greatest public health crises in the history of the world, COVID-19, is clearly at stake. The humongous impact COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on the economies of these two countries, and the specific policies needed to mitigate the damage caused, is of critical importance to all voters in these elections.



The issue of voter turnout—from cleaning the voter’s registrar to actual voter suppression—continues to occupy the attention of citizens in both nations, and could have a huge impact on the final results of both elections.



And finally, no less significant for ‘Elections 2020’ is the historically rare occurrence of prospective female vice presidents, Kamala Harris, the third ever in the US, and Nana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Ghana’ first ever, running alongside male presidential contenders from major parties in each country. Will gender have a major impact on these two elections?



The distinguished speakers, Professor Gros and Dr. Seidu Alidu will dissect these issues and more, presenting perspectives from the USA and Ghana, respectively. Interested persons can call 0302 507 393 / 054 012 0849 or visit https://bit.ly/WebsterGHVirtualPL93020 for more details and to register for this no-cost event.



This lively discussion will be the university’s first-ever virtual Public Lecture, moving away from the conventional in-person event that normally takes place at their modern campus at Lagos Avenue, East Legon.



Webster University is an American college with campuses in 9 countries globally and a mission is to ensure a high quality learning experience that transforms students for global citizenship and individual excellence.



The Ghana campus opened in 2014 and offers both undergraduate and Master’s degree programs. Webster Ghana students have the opportunity to study abroad due to the school’s international network of campuses.

