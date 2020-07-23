Business News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: GNA

Wearers of face shields alone can't enter banks - GAB

Ghana Association of Bankers

The Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB) Thursday announced that customers, service providers and visitors to all banking facilities wearing face shields alone will be denied entry.



The directive is also applicable to visitors to the head office buildings of the banks, their branches, ATM stations and bank cash centres.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Association said: “The Ghana Medical Association and the West African College of Surgeons, in light of emerging scientific releases have, in a statement, advised the public against the use of face shields alone as it does not provide the needed protection against COVID-19 given the potential airborne spread of the virus.



"As a result, with immediate effect, users of face shields without masks shall not be admitted to any banking facility.



“As an association, we have in the interest of our staff, customers, service providers and all other users of our facilities implemented enhanced COVID-19 protocols to make our banking environment safe and compliant with COVID-19 related workplace guidelines".



Consequently, the statement emphasized that all visitors, clients and other stakeholders "must endeavour to wear masks, thoroughly, wash their hands with water and soap provided at all banking facilities and observe the protocols advertised in the Banking Halls and other service points ".



It said all banks shall insist on the basic protocol and users of their facilities who refused to comply would be advised to use alternative channels, such as digital solutions using their personal devices.



"COVID-19 is real so we entreat everyone to stay safe,” it declared.

