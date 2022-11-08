We won't accept 20% commission directive by NLA - Lotto Writers

Business News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lotto Writers have expressed their displeasure about the National Lottery Authority's (NLA) directive for Lotto Operators to enforce a 20% commission.



According to the angry Lotto writers, the commission cannot be reduced from the current 30% to 20%, especially during the current economic hardship. They instead called for an increment; that is 40% commission.



They expressed their frustration during a stakeholder meeting with the Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) and the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG).



The emergency meeting held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Teachers Hall, was to sensitize and discuss a mode of enforcement of the 20% commission to Writers as directed by NLA.



However, the meeting was met with a protest by the lotto writers.



Some of the Lotto writers, clad in red, held placards with inscriptions such as, “we don’t want any 20% but 40% instead. Sammy Awuku must go. Leave Banker to banker alone. 20% of what, we no go gre. Chop chop money keke,” among others.



Some chanted “we want 40%, we want 40%" adding if the NLA refuses to increase their commission "then nobody should reduce what is due us”.



The Executive Secretary of Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana, Mr Tawiah Duah speaking the aggrieved said, “It has become necessary to convene a meeting between Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA), Private Lotto Operators (PLO), Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG) and Lotto Writers because about a week ago, an announcement was made by GLOA and PLO in the media that effective that day (31st October 2022) commissions paid to lotto writers were reduced from 30% to 2o%."



"That meant a whopping 10% reduction in their income levels.

Following the implementation of the directive, agitated writers have bemoaned that the move was unfavourable. This situation has therefore resulted in several incidences of near altercations between Lotto Writers and their respective Agents. Several writers outpoured their fury via voice calls, WhatsApp and SMS messages to our offices and Executive Officers demanding nationwide demonstrations against the reduction until such times that will be reversed." He added.



Mr Tawiah Duah, also asserted that the meeting was to calm writers and to officially inform them that CLAAG has already written to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to register their grievances about the reduction in commissions.



"It is our hope to seek an amicable solution and of course with the active participation of GLOA," he noted.



The CLAAG Executive Secretary, however, assured members that if the matter is not resolved by Friday, November 11, 2022, his outfit will again invite members to reconvene and decide on its next line of action.



Meanwhile, present at the meeting were members of Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) to give an ear to the concerns of the Lotto Agents and the Lotto writers.



The Chairman of GLOA, Noah Afonope, assuring the Lotto Agents and Operators said he believes that something good will come out of the meeting with NLA.