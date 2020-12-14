Business News of Monday, 14 December 2020

We wish you wisdom, good health and strength – GUTA congratulates Akufo-Addo

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA)

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election as president of Ghana.



Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, last week declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of the 2020 presidential elections that saw Ghanaians head to the polls for the eighth time since the year 1992.



The traders association in a statement signed by its secretary, Alpha Shaban, said it has closely observed and noticed the humility, diligence, and tolerance exhibited by the president-elect before and during the elections.



“It is the fervent hope and belief of GUTA that His Excellency the President will note the observations and maintain those qualities and virtues in him that endeared him to the mass of the people,” GUTA said.



The Association also wished for wisdom, good health and strength for President-elect Akufo-Addo to enable him his carry out his mandated and constitutional duties successfully.



Following the declaration by the EC last week, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595 percent while John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress garnered 6,214,889 representing 47.366 percent in an election that had 12 candidates.



Ghanaians in the election also cast their ballot for 275 Members of Parliament.

