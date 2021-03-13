Business News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We will revitalize economy, resume transformation drive – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that government will work assiduously to revitalize the economy again after it was disrupted by the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19.



Presenting the 2021 Budget Statement, the minister noted that works have started to get the economy back on track with the post-COVID-19 recovery programme it will be rolling out this year.



“Mr Speaker, with this budget, we are revitalizing the economy and resuming the transformation drive that was disrupted by COVID-19. We expect to accomplish this with the help of the Almighty God, the visionary and competent Leadership from our President, support from this august House, and the help of every Ghanaian,” he told Members of Parliament on Friday.



He also called on Ghanaians to keep their hope and faiths alive it is the only tool to get over the pandemic as a nation.



“Mr Speaker, to our fellow Ghanaians, we urge you to take courage, persevere and keep faith with us. COVID-19 has been adversity that makes us pause, think carefully, find answers, build and sustain relationships. We are still strong in this adversity. The strength of Ghana lies in the power of our people to persevere. The audacity of our faith in Ghana requires us to continue to share in the burden of developing our nation.” He added.