We will pursue aggressive programs to reduce corruption in Ghana – Dr Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State responsible for Finance has said government will not relent in its resolve to tackling corruption related practices in the country.



While admitting that corruption is a societal problem that must be tackled with all hands-on deck, Dr Amin Adam said government will continue to pursue aggressive programs aimed to reducing the menace which has impacted on national development for decades.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News’ PM Express Business segment on August 24, 2023, the Minister of State stressed that citizens and government have a collective role to play in the fight against corruption in Ghana.



“We need to collectively own the problem of corruption in our society and work towards remedying it. This would see us building a strong and great nation that will serve generations in future much better than it has served us,” the Minister of State said.



For decades, various government have deployed measures aimed at tackling the corruption menace in Ghana with little to some results yielded thus far.



Corruption, which takes place in most developing countries has over the years become a serious issue affecting Ghana.



The act involves the abuse of power for personal gain, and it undermines economic growth, reduces public trust in government and businesses, and contributes to poverty.



