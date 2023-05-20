We will make sure drivers comply with new fares - Ashanti Regional GPRTU chairman

Business News of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Somaila Boakye, Ashanti regional chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Unions (GPRTU), has disclosed that his outfit will make sure drivers within the region comply with the new lorry fare reduction directive which is ten percent.



The regional chairman who was speaking in reaction to the new fare reduction disclosed that measures had been put in place to ensure that the new directive takes effect both on time and the percentage requirements.



Showing the already listed prices according to the ten percent decrease, Mr. Boakye disclosed that both stationed and 'trotro' drivers were going to be supplied with the new list so that they do not confuse themselves and their passengers.



Urging drivers to comply with the new directive, the regional chairman warned that any driver who fail to obey was going to be made to face severe sanctions.



Some drivers and station masters disclosed that the fare reduction will be a headache to them should the authorities fail to make sure spare parts, brake fluids, taxes and other payments made by drivers are reduced.



However, Mr. Somaila Boakye who reacted to the concerns raised by most drivers and station masters, said, their concerns were very serious ones that needed the government's urgent attention.



"Spare parts and other taxes afforded by drivers affect us most. I side with people if they say these fare reductions are big blows to them if the government fails to consider other factors". I am appealing to the government to immediately do something about these things since they truly affect drivers badly," he urged.



Mr. Somaila Boakye finally urged drivers and their mates to comply with the new directive, and however, promised that authorities were going to make sure government addresses the concerns of the drivers.