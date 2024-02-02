We will increase fares by over 20% following the introduction of emission levy – GPRTU

Business News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) plans to increase transport fares following the implementation of the Emissions Levy on February 1, 2024.



Abass Imoro, Industrial Relations Officer for GPRTU, stated in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the emission levy will be factored into the new fares.



Originally, they had planned to increase fares by 20%.



However, the new levy coupled with other factors will push the new fares to be increased by more than 20%.



The Transport and Finance Minister allegedly ignored the concerns of members and proceeded with the implementation of the levy without responding to their petition.



The Emissions Levy is in line with the government’s efforts aimed at tackling greenhouse gas emissions to promote the use of eco-friendly technology and green energy.



Motorcycles and tricycles are required to pay GH¢75 per annum, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cubic centimetres are required to pay GH¢150 per annum.



Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cubic centimetres, cargo trucks, and articulated trucks are required to pay GH¢300 per annum.



Mr. Imoro expressed disappointment over the new levy and the union’s inability to bear the cost, stating they will transfer it to Ghanaians.



The new levy was not discussed before its introduction, and the group opposed it and requested government action.



“We met with the Transport and Finance Ministers, who promised to address the issue. However, the levy took effect on February 1, despite their concerns being not considered.



The group’s concerns were not considered during the negotiations, he stressed.



“We have decided to increase our fares. It is the only way to address this issue is to add more charges.”