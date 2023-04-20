We will carry out our mandate without fear or favour - Deputy GRA Commissioner

Business News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Deputy Commissioner of the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Emmanuel Ohene, has said his outfit is ready to collect the newly implemented taxes assented into law by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, his division will carry out their mandate without fear or favour and ensure that every Ghanaian becomes tax compliant.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb’s Ernestina Serwaa Asante on the sidelines of the AfCFTA Business Forum held in Capetown, South Africa, Mr Ohene said the collection of taxes helps in the building of a robust economy.



“In the wisdom of government, these taxes were introduced to ensure that our country Ghana attains the levels we all aspire to see. For us a division, we will strive to carry out our mandate without fear or favour to ensure that the right things are done,” he said.



“We need to build a robust society, and societies are built on the taxes we pay and for us in GRA, we would do every possible best to ensure that we collect the taxes according to the mandate given to us,” Mr Ohene stated.



He further said, “As a division of GRA, we strive every day to ensure that we provide the best services in the area of assurances for revenue collection and public health and safety… and so, whenever they are new taxes introduced, we are poised to ensure that the mandate government has given us is achieved.”



The Deputy Commissioner of the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority stated that the division has deployed a robust and dynamic system to ensure the smooth facilitation of trade in the country.



The three new revenue bills passed; Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill aim at raking in about GH¢4 billion if the bill is implemented.



The Growth and Sustainability Levy is expected to raise approximately GH¢2.216 billion in 2023, while the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which amends the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) is expected to yield revenues of approximately GH¢1.29 billion.



The Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2022 amends the Excise Duty Act, 2014 (Act 878) and is expected to yield approximately GH¢455 million.



But some Ghanaians including the business community have registered their displeasure about the three new revenue bills.



