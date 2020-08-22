Business News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Class FM

We will build an airport and harbor in Cape Coast – Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The next Akufo-Addo government will build an airport and harbour in Cape Coast, the capital of the Central Region, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has promised.



Cataloguing some of the intentions of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at its 2020 manifesto launch on Saturday, 22 August 2020 in Cape Coast, Dr Bawumia said an airport and harbour are crucial for such a region since it attracts a lot of tourists.



“We will accelerate our investments in roads, railways and ports. And for the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you: we are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast”, Dr Bawumia announced.



“It is very critical that we do that”, he said.



An airport, he explained, “makes a lot of sense in Cape Coast”.



“It’s a real tourism hub”, he added.



“Between Greater Accra and Kumasi and Cape Coast, you have a triangle that is really a hub of economic activities.



“It is a major growth pole if we put an airport there to drive infrastructural growth”, he promised”, the Vice President observed.

