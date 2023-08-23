We will be working with network operators, private investors to set up 4G, 5G network - Ursula

Business News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said government will work with network operators and private investors to establish a 4G and 5G network.



This comes after government approved the establishment of a neutral shared infrastructure company to deliver these high-spectrum services.



In an interview with the media at the 12th edition of African peering and interconnection forum in Accra, the communications and digitalization minister noted that government will not auction the 5G network but will give it to network operators to help extend internet access across the country.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the move forms part of efforts by government to build a digital economy.



“We have just been granted approval to have a neutral shared infrastructure along these lines, we’ll be working with network operators and private investors to set up a 4G and 5G network as well, so we are not going to be auctioning 5G, we are giving it to this networks so that all operators can use it and extend it to about 80% of the population,” the minister stated.



She further said government has given the nod for the landing of two African submarine cables for affordable internet connectivity.



These two will add to the 5 submarine cable operators also operating in Ghana.



